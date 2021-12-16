POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tornado cluster takes record-breaking toll on US economy
U-S authorities say the death toll from last weekend's tornado cluster is expected to climb as more bodies are found under the debris. As officials count the human toll, the extent of the record-breaking economic damage is becoming clearer. Households and businesses saw billions of dollars worth of property get swept away by the storms, in what could be a preview of future disasters brought on by the climate crisis. We were joined by Joann Weiner in Lake Tahoe, California. She's a professor of economics and the director of the applied economics graduate programme at George Washington University. #Tornado #CilimateCrisis #TornadoDamage
December 16, 2021
