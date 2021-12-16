POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ten years into Kim Jong-un’s rule, what state is North Korea in?
04:26
World
Thursday marks a decade in power for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. When he first took office, the mysterious head of the most isolated country in the world had many wondering how he would rule. Ten years later, most of Kim's public and private life remain shrouded in secrecy, but his desire for nuclear power is unmistakable. Edward Howell from Oxford University weighs in on how North Korea is ten years on under Kim Jong-un. #JongUn #NorthKorea #nuclearpower
December 16, 2021
