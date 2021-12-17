POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can Ankara and Washington Mend Ties?
2021 has been a turbulent year for Turkiye-US relations. Ankara's purchase of the Russian-made S400 missile defence system and Washington's continued support for YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria remain at the heart of fraught relations between the two NATO allies. And even as Biden and Erdogan agreed to patch things up at the G20 summit in Rome, major points of contention remain unresolved. So what will it take to restore trust between Ankara and Washington? Guests: Rich Outzen Former US Diplomat Helin Sari Ertem Associate Professor at Medeniyet University Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador
December 17, 2021
