26:00
World
How Should the World Respond to Omicron?
The rapid spread of the new COVID-19 strain, Omicron, is forcing countries to rethink restrictions. Weeks after its first detection in South Africa, scientists are expecting Omicron to outcompete Delta but with less severe disease. As the entire world grapples with a fourth wave of the pandemic, the pertinent question is: will vaccines be enough for protection against the new variant or are stricter measures the only way out? Guests: Dr Margaret Harris WHO Spokesperson Dr Angelique Coetzee Chairperson of the South African Medical Association Simon Calder Journalist and Travel Editor at The Independent
December 17, 2021
