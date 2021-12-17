BizTech Share

Protests in Tunisia mark 10th anniversary of Arab Spring | Money Talks

Unable to make ends meet and distraught over harassment by the police, Mohamed Bouazizi, a Tunisian street vendor, set himself on fire on December 17, 2010. His death a few days later sparked mass protests across the country and led to the ousting of president Zine El Abedine Ben Ali. Similar movements arose across the region, toppling governments from Libya to Syria. On the tenth anniversary of Bouazizi's death, we look at the economic impact of the Arab Spring uprisings. Luciano Zaccara joined us from Doha. He's an assistant professor of Gulf Politics at the Qatar University. He's also director of the Observatory on Politics and Elections in the Arab and Muslim World. #TunisiaArabSpring #MohamedBouazizi #KaisSaied