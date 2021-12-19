POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A major disaster in the US: Dozens of tornadoes devastate multiple states.
A major disaster in the US: Dozens of tornadoes devastate multiple states.
We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. A major disaster in the US: Dozens of tornadoes devastate multiple states. Kentucky is the worst hit. The Omicron variant is spreading across the globe, at an unprecedented pace. Yet we still don't know, how dangerous it is. We will look at the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, and how Afghans are reacting. And an uplifting story from Palestine. We will look at how Gazans disabled by Israeli attacks, have overcome the odds with sport. #Playback
December 19, 2021
