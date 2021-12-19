POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US sees progress and reversals in confronting racial injustice
03:27
World
US sees progress and reversals in confronting racial injustice
When US President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, he promised to have the backs of African Americans - a group whose support propelled him to the White House. Since then, he's appointed Black officials to some of the highest offices in the country and established a new national holiday to honour their history. So, in the year after a wave of Black Lives Matter protests across the United States, is the country closer to achieving racial justice? Yasmine El-Sabawi takes a look.
December 19, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?