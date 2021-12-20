POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Record low turnout for Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' polls
03:37
World
Record low turnout for Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' polls
A record low turnout has been registered in Hong Kong's legislative council election, the first since China introduced a national security law. Pro-Beijing candidates have claimed an overwhelming victory. Just over 30 percent of voters took part in the 'patriots-only election' in which China decided the eligibility of every candidate. Founder of Hongkongers in Britain, Simon Cheng explains why voter turnout was low. #patriotsonlyelection #HongKong #election
December 20, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?