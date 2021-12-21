POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkiye-Africa Partnership Summit: What’s in It for Ankara and Its African Partners?
13:25
World
Turkiye-Africa Partnership Summit: What’s in It for Ankara and Its African Partners?
The third Turkiye-Africa summit took place in Istanbul and was described as an “Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity”. Its objectives were to enhance co-operation and focus on three key areas between the participating parties: Peace and security; human-focused development; and strong sustainable growth. The summit concluded with the adoption of a joint declaration. But can Turkiye and its partners in Africa follow through on the commitments made? Guests: Federico Donelli Researcher at the University of Genoa Fatma Yildiz Political Analyst
December 21, 2021
