World Share

Afghanistan Fast Descending Into One of the World's Worst Humanitarian Crises

Afghanistan is fast descending into one of the world's worst humanitarian crises and calls to step up financial support for the war-stricken country are growing louder. The US Democratic lawmakers have called on President Biden to unfreeze the country's central bank reserves. The House Democrats' call to unfreeze Afghanistan's assets comes in the backdrop of the UN warning that the country's banking system stands at risk of a complete failure. Guests: Adam Weinstein Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute Obaidullah Baheer Transitional Justice Lecturer at American University of Afghanistan Rahela Sidiqi Founder and Director of the Rahela Trust Haroun Rahimi Assistant Law Professor at the American University of Afghanistan