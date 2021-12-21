POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
London court orders Dubai ruler to pay record divorce settlement
02:29
World
London court orders Dubai ruler to pay record divorce settlement
Dubai's ruler has been ordered to pay his ex-wife and children around 733 million dollars in the highest divorce settlement set by an English court. The judge ruled that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum must pay the sum in order to ensure lifetime security for his former spouse and their two children. Human rights lawyer David Haigh has more. #DubaiRuler #PrincessHaya #LondonCourt
December 21, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?