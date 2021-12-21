World Share

WHO: Too eary to conclude Omicron is a milder variant

The Centers for Disease Control in the United States has confirmed that 73 percent of all infections in the country last week were omicron cases. The WHO has pointed out that double vaccinated people are vulnerable to infection as are those who have previousy had COVID-19. Everyone is hoping the highly transmissible variant is less severe than Delta, but there's still insufficient data to prove that. Right now, Europe remains the main cause of concern, with governments imposing new restrictions to take the strain off health servioces. Our correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood, reports.