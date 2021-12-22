POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Economic toll rises after deadly storms hit Southeast Asia | Money Talks
Economic toll rises after deadly storms hit Southeast Asia | Money Talks
In Southeast Asia, the economic toll continues to rise following some of the deadliest storms to hit the region this year. In Malaysia, authorities have had to close down roads due to torrential rains. Shipping operations have also been suspended at several key ports. Meanwhile, in the Philippines, more than 1-point-8 million people have been affected by Typhoon Rai, which slammed into the archipelago nation last week. Nearly 400 people have been killed, and 630-thousand have had to flee their homes. We were joined by Phar Kim Beng in Kuala Lumpur. He's the founder and CEO of the Strategic Pan Indo-Pacific Arena. #TyphoonRai #Philippines #ClimateCrisis
December 22, 2021
