Alcohol-free drinks create buzz in UK ahead of holidays | Money Talks

The holiday season is here but many Britons are considering a celebration without the champagne. Interest in alcohol-free drinks is bubbling. Non-alcoholic beers have been on the shelves for years, but the fastest-growing sector is alcohol-free spirits. Retail sales in the UK alone have increased 30% in the past year. Oliver Reagan reports. #UKHolidaySeason #NonAlcoholicBeverages #AlcoholFree