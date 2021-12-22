BizTech Share

Global markets rebound after Wall Street rally overnight

Global stocks are rebounding after solid gains on Wall Street overnight that ended a three-day slump. The Dow Jones index jumped more than 500 points or 1.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was the biggest winner, climbing 2.4 percent. Asian markets have also had a good year, with the exception of Hong Kong's Hang Seng index. It's posted its biggest loss in more than a decade due to China's property crisis, and Beijing's crackdown on the tech sector. Russ Mould is the investment director at A-J Bell in London. He gave us his take on what will drive markets early next year. #DowJones #Nasdaq #WallStreet