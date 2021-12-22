What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Putin warns of possible military response over ‘aggressive’ NATO

President Vladimir Putin warns Russia will 'take adequate military-technical response measures' to any Western aggression. Putin did not spell out the nature of these measures. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border with Ukraine, which has sparked fears that Moscow is planning an invasion. Ben Aris, BNE IntelliNews editor-in-chief, weighs in. #NATO-#Ukraine #Putin