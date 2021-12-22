POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US military tests jab to fight all COVID-19 variants
US military tests jab to fight all COVID-19 variants
Scientists at the US-based Walter Reed Army Institute of Research say they are testing a vaccine that could protect against Omicron and future COVID-19 variants. A defense industry publication reports that the Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle or SpFN vaccine showed promising results in preliminary human and animal trials. Simon Clarke from the University of Reading weighs in. #COVID #WalterReedArmy #Omicron
December 22, 2021
