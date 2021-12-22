POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US President Joe Biden announces new initiatives to curb the spread of the Omicron
02:37
World
US President Joe Biden announces new initiatives to curb the spread of the Omicron
US President Joe Biden announced new initiatives on Tuesday to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. His plans include new testing sites across the country as well as half a billion free at home tests. The president will also deploy more federal health aid to hospitals low on resources. The push comes as people in the US gear up for Christmas holiday travel. Sally Ayhan has this report.
December 22, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?