POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
WHO: There are enough doses to vaccinate the world population by March
03:03
World
WHO: There are enough doses to vaccinate the world population by March
The World Health Organization says the supply of COVID-19 vaccines should be enough to inoculate the entire global adult population by the end of March. But the health body says there must be a more equitable distribution of doses. The chairperson of the Africa Healthcare Federation Dr Amit N Thakker looks at how distribution has fallen behind in developing countries. #WHO #Covid #Africa
December 23, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?