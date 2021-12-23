POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What is the impact of cutting back much-needed aid to Yemen?
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says that cutting back on much-needed aid to Yemen would be a death sentence. The World Food Programme says it's being forced to decrease ration deliveries to the war-torn country due to a lack of funds. It's feared that this will push millions more people into starvation. Abeer Etefa, a spokesperson for the WFP in the Middle East and North Africa, explains the impact of reduced aid in Yemen. #Yemen #Guterres #UNfunds
December 23, 2021
