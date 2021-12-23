POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
In Nigeria, about 2,000 people have been kidnapped this year
03:34
World
In Nigeria, about 2,000 people have been kidnapped this year
Nigeria is experiencing what some have described as a 'kidnapping epidemic,' especially in the north. But it has also spread to other regions. And the government is under increasing pressure to address the issue. It's estimated about 2,000 people have been kidnapped this year. While many have been released, some never returned home. In this report, Poloum David takes a look at how people in Nigeria are coping.
December 23, 2021
