One on One - Former US Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker
25:49
World
One on One - Former US Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker
The seven-year conflict between the Ukrainian army and Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions has killed 14,000 people. Despite the Minsk peace agreement and numerous appeals from NATO and several Western countries, there is no end in sight. TRT World spoke to former US Special Representative for Ukraine, Kurt Volker about the ongoing conflict in light of the recent escalation on both sides of the border.
December 23, 2021
