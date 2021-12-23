POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK records more than 100,000 daily infections for the first time
04:13
World
UK records more than 100,000 daily infections for the first time
Officials in the UK warn that health services could still be overwhelmed despite research suggesting the new COVID-19 variant leads to milder illnesses. The director of a study into Omicron says data suggests it is much more transmissible than previous variants. The UK recorded 100,000 new daily cases for the first time on Wednesday. Lancaster University virologist Muhammad Munir explains what precautions are needed, especially during the festive season. #Omicron #festiveseason #UK
December 23, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?