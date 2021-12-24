World Share

The US Border Patrol has reported more than 1.6 million encounters with migrants, refugees and asylum seekers along the US-Mexico border this year. That's the highest annual tally on record. But thousands of Haitian and Central Americans seeking asylum in the US have found themselves in limbo, stranded within sight of their dream future. Our Mexican correspondent Valeria Leon has more.