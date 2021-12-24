POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NEXUS REVIEW: A look back at the biggest interviews of 2021
Nexus's looking back on 2021 and an interesting year for this show - lots of good guests and stories - Firstly, the mysterious death of John McAfee - the man who practically founded the anti-virus software industry. Plus, lawyer to the famous and infamous, Professor Alan Dershowitz takes the stand in the Nexus. And lastly, the trillion-dollar man! Tough-talking success coach Dan Pena on why he hates everyone and why you must be selfish to be successful.
December 24, 2021
