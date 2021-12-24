POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will New COVID-19 Restrictions Stop Another Deadly Wave?
Will New COVID-19 Restrictions Stop Another Deadly Wave?
Scientists have warned that the new COVID-19 strain, called the Omicron, is surging at a speed unlike anything seen before. And with the holiday season around the corner, countries around the world are re-imposing restrictions in an attempt to stop the spread. Will the new restrictions help contain the threat of another deadly wave of the highly transmissible variant? Guests: Oksana Pyzik Lecturer at UCL School of Pharmacy Dr Amesh Adalja Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security Jake Glanville Founder and CEO of Centivax
December 24, 2021
