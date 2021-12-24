World Share

Pardon granted for South Korea ex-president convicted of corruption

South Korea president Moon Jae-in has granted a pardon to his imprisoned predecessor. Former president Park Geun-hye began serving a 22-year sentence for corruption in 2017. She was found guilty of colluding with a confidante to receive millions of dollars from major conglomerates. Political Scientist Victor Teo explains the possible reasons for her release. #Geunhye #corruption #SouthKorea