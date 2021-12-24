POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters - Tigrayan Rebels Retreat
25:49
World
Africa Matters - Tigrayan Rebels Retreat
This week, we go to Ethiopia where the government says its forces have retaken a city in southern Tigray, just days after rebels announced a retreat from the Amhara and Afar regions.The prime minister's spokesperson Billene Seyoum joined us from capital Addis Ababa to discuss the details. In Nigeria, kidnapping for ransom is an increasingly common threat and we speak to one family about their traumatic ordeal at the hands of captors. And in Kenya, ballet dancing is changing the lives of many children in the biggest and poorest slum of the continent. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you the untold and under-reported stories from across the continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better, and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story.
December 24, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?