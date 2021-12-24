World Share

Turkiye and the Arab World Move Towards Mending Ties

This past year, Turkiye and its former Gulf rivals have gradually moved towards improving relations. The first such step was witnessed during a visit by the United Arab Emirates' de-facto ruler, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Ankara last month. But there have also been significant efforts to normalise ties between Turkiye and other regional powers, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt. So, what brought about this change of heart? And how might it impact the region? Guests: Ali Bakir Assistant Professor at Qatar University Sara Bazoobandi Fellow at the German Institute for Global and Area Studies Tahir Kilavuz Associate Professor at Marmara University