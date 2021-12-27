NFTs become popular Christmas gifts this season | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
While millions of people around the world will be unwrapping physical presents this Christmas, many will be receiving theirs digitally. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, took the world by storm this year and are one of the hottest gift choices this festive season. Backed by Ethereum blockchain technology these digital assets are being used to trade art, music and an ever growing array of digital content. And as Mobin Nasir reports, analysts expect this market to continue mushrooming. Jessica Walker is a content creator at cryptocurrency tracking site CoinMarketCap in Dubai. She told us why N-F-Ts have become popular among both artists and a new generation of collectors. #NFTGifts #NonFungibleToken #DigitalArtworks
December 27, 2021
