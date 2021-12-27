POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Indian states re-introduce restrictions amid Omicron surge
Indian states re-introduce restrictions amid Omicron surge
The Omicron variant is forcing governments around the world to re-impose restrictions to curb rising COVID-19 infections. India has imposed night curfews in the capital starting Monday, after witnessing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. Harjit Singh from Progressive Medicos & Scientists explains how the spread of this virus is posing a new challenge to the country. #Omicron #India n #Maharashtra
December 27, 2021
