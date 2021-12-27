World Share

UN Calls for Investigation After Dozens Massacred in Myanmar

The United Nations is calling for a thorough and transparent investigation into the massacre of at least 35 people, including women and children, in Myanmar's eastern Kayah state. The incident, that's reported to have taken place on December 24, came to the world's attention after photos taken by the Karen Human Rights Group showed bodies on the backs of trucks, burnt beyond recognition. While Myanmar's military stands accused of another mass killing, the country's state media is reporting that the army had shot and killed terrorists. International condemnations are in order, but are these enough to change the reality on the ground? Guests: Maung Zarni Adviser to Genocide Watch Nay San Lwin Co-founder of the Free Rohingya Coalition Htwe Htwe Thein Associate Professor at Curtin University