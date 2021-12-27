World Share

How will James Webb Space Telescope rewrite the story of the universe?

Over the weekend, the James Webb Space Telescope left Earth on its mission to help answer many core questions about the universe. The 10 billion dollar project has set out to detect light from the first stars and galaxies. But many wonder why it matters and if the telescope could transform our knowledge of the universe. Amitabh Ghosh, from the NASA Mars Exploration Rover Mission explains. #NASA #Apollo #TelescopeLaunch