Iran insists on crude exports as Vienna nuclear talks resume

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator says beginning Tuesday, the talks in Vienna will focus on lifting financial and banking sanctions against his country. The Iranian delegation has met representatives from Russia, China, the UK, France, Germany and the EU during an eighth round of talks aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal. Iranian Affairs analyst Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm explains whether he thinks it’s possible a deal can be reached. #Iran #Nuclear #Talks