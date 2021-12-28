World Share

Israel plans to build 7,300 settler homes in occupied Golan Heights

Israel announced it will double the number of Jewish settlers in the occupied Golan Heights, and that the construction will help attract tens of thousands of new settlers. However, the plan is being widely criticised by human rights groups. Abdel Bari Atwan, the Editor-in-Chief of Rai al Youm, explains what effect the new settlement could have on Palestinians living in the Golan Heights. #Settlers in #GolanHeights #Israel