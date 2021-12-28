World Share

Where's Libya Headed?

The failure of Libya's parliamentary committee to set a new date for the country's election has dimmed hopes of a fresh start for the war-stricken country. The postponement of the vote was due to opposing internal views over everything from the legal basis of the election to the controversial list of candidates running for presidency. In the meanwhile, the country's parliamentary committee has demanded a reshuffling of the interim government in Tripoli until a new roadmap for elections can be agreed on. So, what will it take to bring Libya to the ballot box? And can it be done peacefully? Guests: Noamane Cherkaoui Geopolitical Analyst at Policy Centre for the New South Umberto Profazio Associate Fellow at IISS