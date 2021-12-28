World Share

Turkiye and Armenia Move Towards Mending Regional Relations

Following more than a century of fragile relations, Turkiye and Armenia seem eager to move past their differences. Earlier this month the two countries appointed special envoys and resumed flight operations between Istanbul and Yerevan. Ankara's readiness to improve ties with its neighbours is the South Caucasus as well as the recent implementation of the 3+3 South Caucasus Cooperation Platform have been regarded as vital steps towards establishing renewed peace and security in the region. But will it last? And can trust between the two former rivals be fully restored? Guests: Mitat Celikpala Professor at Kadir Has University Amanda Paul Senior Policy Analyst at the European Policy Centre