What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Iraqi Sadrist bloc says it will move with the 'Great Reform' project

Iraq's Sadrist bloc says it will weed out corruption after coming to power - calling it the Great Reform project. The bloc is set to take over the government after the country's Supreme Court cleared its way by rejecting appeals against the results of October's parliamentary election. Former Spokesperson for Iraqi Deputy PM Entifadh Qanbar weighs in. #iraq #Sadristbloc #Corruption