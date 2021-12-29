POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Governments, firms increasingly targeted by ransomware attacks | Money Talks
06:19
BizTech
Governments, firms increasingly targeted by ransomware attacks | Money Talks
Over the past year, ransomware attacks have shut down large sectors of the US and global economies, as hackers cripple IT networks for a payoff. Kyoko Gasha takes a look back at this growing threat, including some of the biggest cyber security breaches of 2021. Max Hashem Eiza is senior lecturer and researcher in cybersecurity at Liverpool John Moores University. He explains why so many businesses from different sectors have been targeted this year. #Cybersecurity #2021Cyberattacks #RansomwareAttack
December 29, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?