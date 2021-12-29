POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China's Relationship With the Hong Kong Press
Stand News, a prominent pro-democracy and anti-Beijing news outlet operating out of Hong Kong, has closed its operations after police raided its office, arresting activists and editors, as well as four former board members. The police say it had a warrant to raid and seize journalistic materials under a national security law imposed by China last year. The arrests have come at a time when authorities are cracking down on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Is it in the interest of national security, or is Beijing bringing an end to press freedom in Hong Kong? Guests: Joel Flynn Freelance Journalist Einar Tangen China Affairs Analyst Benedict Rogers Chief Executive of Hong Kong Watch Andrew Leung China Strategist
December 29, 2021
