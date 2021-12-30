POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Joe Biden to hold phone call with Vladimir Putin on Thursday
06:26
World
Within a few hours, US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are set to hold a phone call. The Kremlin hopes it will resolve tensions between the two countries. A range of topics will be discussed, with Ukraine expected to be top of the agenda. Andreas Umland from the Swedish Institute for International Affairs explains what the Kremlin hopes to achieve from this phone call. #Biden #Putin #PhoneCall
December 30, 2021
