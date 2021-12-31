POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
WHO says the world has fallen short of 40% COVID-19 vaccination target
04:23
World
Almost 10 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered around the world. But those shots have not reached people in the poorest countries, including Latin America. So far, the world is nowhere near the World Health Organization’s targets. Erwin H Calgua Guerra from the Center for Global Health at the University of Pennsylvania explains. # WHO #COVID19 #LatinAmerica
December 31, 2021
