World Share

Africa Matters: 2021 in Review

This week, we look back at some of the stories that dominated headlines in 2021. In South Africa, a man survived COVID-19 because a local NGO gave him a chance to breathe again. We revisit one of the world's most neglected crises in Cameroon, where children say being caught in the crossfire is a daily reality. And we'll end where we began: a South African shoe designer is giving international brands like Nike and Adidas a run for their money. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you the untold and under-reported stories from across the continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better, and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story.