POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: 2021 in Review
26:05
World
Africa Matters: 2021 in Review
This week, we look back at some of the stories that dominated headlines in 2021. In South Africa, a man survived COVID-19 because a local NGO gave him a chance to breathe again. We revisit one of the world's most neglected crises in Cameroon, where children say being caught in the crossfire is a daily reality. And we'll end where we began: a South African shoe designer is giving international brands like Nike and Adidas a run for their money. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you the untold and under-reported stories from across the continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better, and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story.
January 1, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?