World Share

Protests erupted in Sudan after military coup in October

Sudanese activists say they're determined to continue mass protests against October's military takeover. There were violent clashes during Thursday's rallies, with security forces killing at least five protesters. Tens of thousands joined the demonstrations, demanding a return to full civilian rule. The chief of the army, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, says the country cannot be pulled into chaos, but despite reinstating Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok after the coup, protesters want the military to have no political role at all. Sena Saylan looks back at the year's events. #SudanCoup #Protests