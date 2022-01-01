POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
TV and comedy star Betty White dies at home just days before 100th birthday
02:10
World
TV and comedy star Betty White dies at home just days before 100th birthday
One of Hollywood's oldest and brighest stars has died on New Year's Eve. Actor and comedian Betty White has passed away, two weeks before her 100th birthday. White got her start in radio in the late 1940s before going on to be one of the first women to host a television show. And in recent years, she parlayed her effervescent personality into internet fame. NBC's Mark Barger looks back at her life and career.
January 1, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?