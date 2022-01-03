BizTech Share

Tesla, EV makers' valuations soar amid 2021 sales boom | Money Talks

The world's biggest car companies are investing billions of dollars over the next few years to update their model line-ups with electric vehicles. More EVs were sold in 2021 than ever before, and that growth isn't slowing down. Clean cars are becoming more accessible and affordable. They've also gotten more desirable, particularly among consumers anxious about their carbon footprints. As Paolo Montecillo reports, the shift has cleared the road for the likes of Tesla and other young car companies to enter the market and challenge its decades-old giants. Daniel Ives is the managing director of Wedbush Securities in New York. He tells us what to expect in terms of growth in EV sales, and which companies will benefit the most. #ElectricVehicles #ElectricCars #Tesla