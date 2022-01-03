POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Singapore economy grows 7.2% in 2021, beating forecasts
Singapore's economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter, as the city-state emerged from the worst recession in this history. GDP expanded 5.9% in the final three months of 2021. That brought the full-year number to 7.2%, a significant turnaround from a more than 5% contraction the year before. Yun Liu joined us live from Hong Kong. She's an economist who keeps track of Singapore for HSBC. #SingaporeEconomy #SingaporeGDP #SingaporeCovid
January 3, 2022
