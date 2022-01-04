POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Apple makes history by hitting market valuation of $3T
04:07
BizTech
Apple has become the first company in history to briefly reach a valuation of three trillion dollars. It's just the latest milestone for the gadget maker, which has seen its stock rise 200 percent since the beginning of the pandemic. The company's sales have surged as lockdowns fuelled demand for its products, led by its top moneymaker, the iPhone. AvaTrade chief market analyst, Naeem Aslam joined us from London. #Apple #AppleValue #IPhone
January 4, 2022
