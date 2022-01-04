POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Theranos founder convicted on four counts of fraud, conspiracy
04:36
World
Theranos founder convicted on four counts of fraud, conspiracy
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of blood testing start-up Theranos, has been found guilty on four charges of fraud. The charismatic young executive had been hailed as revolutionizing health care, gaining almost a billion dollars from high profile investors. Scott Lucas from Birmingham University explains what effect this verdict has had on the biotech industry. #Holmes #Theranos #fraud
January 4, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?