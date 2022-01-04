POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Activist Chow sentenced to 15 months over Tiananmen vigil
03:47
World
Activist Chow sentenced to 15 months over Tiananmen vigil
Jailed anti-Beijing Hong Kong activist Chow Hang-tung is sentenced to 15 additional months prison time, for inviting residents to hold a vigil for Tiananmen victims. The court ruled that Chow encouraged people to defy the police ban on holding vigils, citing COVID-19 and security reasons. Benedict Rogers from Hong Kong Watch has more on what voicing descent in Hong Kong means. #HongKong #Tiananmen #HangTung
January 4, 2022
